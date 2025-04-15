Bank OZK (OZK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 16th. Analysts expect Bank OZK to post earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $403.05 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.19 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank OZK to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ OZK opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

