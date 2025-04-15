Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Down 97.2% in March

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the March 15th total of 176,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bankinter to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BKNIY
Bankinter Stock Performance
Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bankinter had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 18.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bankinter will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bankinter Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. Bankinter’s payout ratio is 29.46%.
Bankinter Company Profile
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
Read More
