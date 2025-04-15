Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Down 97.2% in March

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the March 15th total of 176,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bankinter to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BKNIY

Bankinter Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 290,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,526. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bankinter had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 18.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bankinter will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bankinter Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. Bankinter’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Bankinter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.