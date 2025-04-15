Barclays PLC Sells 209,375 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,257,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209,375 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.79% of Brown & Brown worth $230,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Brown & Brown by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.83.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $120.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.33 and a 12 month high of $125.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

