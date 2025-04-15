Barclays PLC Sells 314,133 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 314,133 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.25% of Motorola Solutions worth $189,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $426.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.98 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $429.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.19.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.