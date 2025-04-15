Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,266 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 25,659 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 619.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

Barrick Gold declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the gold and copper producer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.