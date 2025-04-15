BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.50 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 141.60 ($1.87). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 141 ($1.86), with a volume of 16,262,350 shares changing hands.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 140.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 130.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 6.27. The stock has a market cap of £1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.23.

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 3.67 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BBGI Global Infrastructure had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 80.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BBGI Global Infrastructure will post 11.3500002 earnings per share for the current year.

About BBGI Global Infrastructure

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA (BBGI) is a responsible infrastructure investment company and a constituent of the FTSE 250 that invests in and actively manages for the long-term a globally diversified, low-risk portfolio of essential social infrastructure investments.

BBGI is committed to delivering stable and predictable cash flows with progressive long-term dividend growth and attractive, sustainable, returns for shareholders.

