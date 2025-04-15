Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VST. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 616.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock opened at $112.37 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $199.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.2235 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Vistra from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

