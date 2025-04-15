Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 4,673 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 278.2% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 141,167 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 146,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 343,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $90.77 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $79.69 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day moving average is $91.63.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

