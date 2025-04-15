Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 295.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $227.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.95. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $258.59.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LH. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Laboratory Co. of America

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.63, for a total value of $127,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,624.58. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total value of $1,497,319.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,146,175.90. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,258 shares of company stock worth $3,518,177. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.