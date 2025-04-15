Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 948,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,359 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $2,733,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 165.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $658,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

