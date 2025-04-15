Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHC stock opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.91.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.