Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 86 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ANSYS by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 69,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $302.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.06 and a 12-month high of $363.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.68.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.