Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 6,000.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the third quarter valued at about $643,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,702.20.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,790.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,854.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1,748.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,417.65 and a 12 month high of $2,063.68.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total transaction of $1,485,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,446,902.40. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952 in the last ninety days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.