Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 4,078 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 218,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $6,575,918.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,495,351.16. This trade represents a 24.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $503,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,347.58. This represents a 6.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 594,510 shares of company stock valued at $17,394,362. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.