Best Bank Stocks To Watch Now – April 15th

Invesco QQQ, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup, Wells Fargo & Company, Mastercard, and American Express are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares that represent partial ownership in financial institutions such as commercial banks, investment banks, or savings and loan associations. Their value is influenced by the bank’s performance, economic conditions, regulatory changes, and broader financial market trends, making them a key indicator of the financial industry’s health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $460.12. 16,912,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,745,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.33. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.25. 45,099,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,259,307. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.70. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $290.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $236.04. 3,386,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,633,439. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.17 and a 200 day moving average of $242.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of C traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,441,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,387,376. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.02.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,719,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,599,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $212.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.02.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

MA traded up $6.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $519.17. 764,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $473.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $541.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.66. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $582.23.

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

NYSE AXP traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $259.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,250. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.72 and its 200 day moving average is $288.30. The company has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $216.51 and a fifty-two week high of $326.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

