Best Space Stocks To Follow Now – April 15th

Alphabet, Boeing, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are equities of companies that are directly involved in space exploration, satellite communications, and aerospace technology, ranging from rocket manufacturers to satellite operators. These companies typically fall under a growing investment category as both government and private sectors increase their focus on space-related ventures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.72. 15,721,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,174,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA stock traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $157.25. 8,007,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,016,252. Boeing has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $196.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $530.99. 1,939,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,383. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $395.66 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Further Reading