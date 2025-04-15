BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) One Day Volume Hits $93.26

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $93.26 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded flat against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for $82,480.23 or 0.99878656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00003490 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00026324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00002611 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022.

