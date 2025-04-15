Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $31,529.43

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and $31,529.43 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00047427 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00014519 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00007351 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001170 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229,254.00 or 2.69861737 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

