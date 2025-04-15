BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the March 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BME stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $34.18 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2621 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

