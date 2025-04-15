BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE:MIY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and traded as low as $10.96. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 143,320 shares changing hands.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $928,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 404,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

