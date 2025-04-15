BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE:MIY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and traded as low as $10.96. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 143,320 shares changing hands.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.