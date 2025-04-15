BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 102,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.21% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock TCP Capital

In related news, COO Patrick Wolfe acquired 6,100 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,984.36. This trade represents a 320.55 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip M. Tseng bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,663.38. The trade was a 34.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,500 shares of company stock worth $146,444. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 39.37, a current ratio of 39.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $557.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.

BlackRock TCP Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.27%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.