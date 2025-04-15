Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 4,400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLDEW opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Blade Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

