Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.66.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

Shares of BE stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 3.27.

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,756.80. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 271,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 125,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 48,258 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.