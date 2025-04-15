Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Trading Down 5.8% – Here’s Why

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.41 and last traded at $33.28. Approximately 306,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 665,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.21.

Blue Bird Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 75.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $108,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,871.68. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Blue Bird by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

