BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

Analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $67.51. 3,136,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,241,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $87.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,507,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,706,000 after buying an additional 686,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722,197 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,480,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,367,000 after acquiring an additional 357,894 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,430,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,037,000 after purchasing an additional 466,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,186,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,032,000 after purchasing an additional 212,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

