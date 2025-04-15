Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $111.00. The stock had previously closed at $159.28, but opened at $155.27. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Boeing shares last traded at $157.93, with a volume of 2,785,434 shares.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Melius upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Boeing by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $101,296,000 after buying an additional 38,332 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 243.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 473.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $268,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,417 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.23 and a 200 day moving average of $164.02. The company has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

