Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Down 1.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $111.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Boeing traded as low as $155.27 and last traded at $156.84. 5,268,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 9,005,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.28.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BA. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in Boeing by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $101,296,000 after buying an additional 38,332 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 473.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $268,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.02.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

