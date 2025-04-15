Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Boot Barn worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,211,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,720,000 after purchasing an additional 709,903 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,161,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,091,000 after buying an additional 706,518 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,699,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,177,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $42,440,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum set a $178.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target (up from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.62.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $97.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.05. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $176.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

