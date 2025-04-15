Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,269 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.60% of Boyd Gaming worth $38,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Argus raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $3,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,346,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,606,063.04. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $84,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at $365,258.56. This represents a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,490. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.10.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.58%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

