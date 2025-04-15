Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives C$274.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$274.83.

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Cormark decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$282.00 to C$277.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$281.00 to C$286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$212.80 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$191.27 and a 52-week high of C$278.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$224.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$219.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, Director Robert Berthold Espey bought 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$204.50 per share, with a total value of C$30,675.00. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

