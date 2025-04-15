Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 450 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Veralto were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLTO. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.90.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,964.50. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $1,045,044.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,486,173.60. The trade was a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,030. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $90.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $83.87 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.28.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.