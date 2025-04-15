BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 16.8 %
Shares of BCTXW opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.
About BriaCell Therapeutics
