BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 16.8 %

Shares of BCTXW opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

About BriaCell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.