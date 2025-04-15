Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 1,606,937 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 115.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,999,578 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606,937 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.08% of Comcast worth $112,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Comcast Trading Up 1.3 %

CMCSA stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.