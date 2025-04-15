Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 227,270 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,270 shares during the period. AppLovin makes up approximately 0.7% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.15% of AppLovin worth $159,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 1,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total value of $18,999,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,914,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,527,667.32. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total value of $64,930,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,209 shares in the company, valued at $201,675,501.85. This trade represents a 24.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841 over the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ APP opened at $236.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $525.15. The company has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.32.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. Research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $500.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $470.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.84.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

