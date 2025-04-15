Bridgewater Associates LP Has $217.14 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,797,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 333,578 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.0% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $217,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $65,897,000. Enzi Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 512,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 145,067 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,748,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $212,943,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Mizuho reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.2 %

AMD opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.54 and a 200-day moving average of $125.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

