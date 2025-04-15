Bridgewater Associates LP Has $51.50 Million Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,016,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720,156 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.27% of Coterra Energy worth $51,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank raised its position in Coterra Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 159,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 236,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 122,487 shares during the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,147,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,425,000 after acquiring an additional 64,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,267,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,617.40. This trade represents a 21.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. This represents a 19.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Williams Trading set a $37.00 price target on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

