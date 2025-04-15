Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,512 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 0.6% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.19% of HCA Healthcare worth $141,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $384.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.67.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $340.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $3,075,250.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,757.08. The trade was a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.