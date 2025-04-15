Brokerages Set Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) PT at $361.42

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, thirty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and five have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $360.76.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

NYSE:CRM opened at $254.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.55. The stock has a market cap of $244.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.10%.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.88, for a total transaction of $2,052,183.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,128,626.68. This trade represents a 11.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 708 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $235,254.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,694.92. The trade was a 36.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,660 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,336. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,243 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

