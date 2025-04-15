BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Down 6.2% – Time to Sell?

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.33 and last traded at $34.37. Approximately 89,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 152,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Citigroup upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Baird R W cut shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BRP had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 61.20%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in BRP by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Dnca Finance boosted its position in shares of BRP by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter worth $148,000.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

