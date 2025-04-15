BTIG Research Upgrades Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) to “Strong-Buy”

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HUT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hut 8 to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Hut 8 Mining Corp is North America’s innovation-focused digital asset miner. Located in energy-rich Alberta, Canada. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. It is executing on its commitment to mining and holding bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of bitcoin’s market direction.
