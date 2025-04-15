Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.67% of Cable One worth $13,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 20.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 1,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.02 per share, for a total transaction of $244,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,607.68. This trade represents a 21.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CABO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $420.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $825.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of CABO opened at $267.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.21. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.94 and a twelve month high of $437.00.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 229.57%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

