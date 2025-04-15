CacheTech Inc. Acquires 2,930 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

CacheTech Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 31.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 165,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,022 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,325,000 after purchasing an additional 264,230 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $66.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.33%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

