CacheTech Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

CacheTech Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,785.0% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 7,825,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554,382 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 7,741,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,057,000 after purchasing an additional 205,522 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,987,000 after purchasing an additional 198,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,525,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,406,000 after buying an additional 726,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 69,298.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,238,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,425,000 after buying an additional 2,235,560 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $42.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

