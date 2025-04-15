CacheTech Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

CacheTech Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,931,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,726,000 after buying an additional 121,689 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after buying an additional 29,809 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,221.2% during the 4th quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 78,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.57 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average of $92.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3309 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

