CacheTech Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CacheTech Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $208.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.75. The company has a market cap of $206.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

