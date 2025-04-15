CacheTech Inc. Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CacheTech Inc. lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,413,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,617,081,000 after buying an additional 375,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after buying an additional 175,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $5,019,087,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,141,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,582,568,000 after acquiring an additional 82,564 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,933.10. This trade represents a 98.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. This represents a 41.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $931.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $958.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $887.03. The company has a market capitalization of $398.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,025.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus upped their price target on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,017.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.