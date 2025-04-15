Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 862,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70,161 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.31% of Cadence Design Systems worth $259,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,021,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,886,000 after buying an additional 501,833 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 20.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 3,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 656.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total value of $164,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,689,425.79. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $518,499. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $260.56 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.41.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.83.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

