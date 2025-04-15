Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,364,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,854,000 after purchasing an additional 100,263 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,581,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,265,000 after buying an additional 1,882,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,058,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,524,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.67.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

