Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of REGN opened at $571.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.99 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $657.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $749.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REGN. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $964.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.