Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $987,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,300 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $94.45 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.19 and its 200 day moving average is $131.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Baird R W downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.57.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

